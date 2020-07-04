'Pulse oxymeter for every home isolated patient in Delhi', AAP govt directs

Delhi Government in its revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic Covid-19 cases has asked authorities to ensure that every Covid-19 patient who is home isolated has a pulse oxymeter.

"The records pertaining to the indent and distribution of pulse oxymeter is to be maintained by each and every district," said the govt order.

The Union health ministry on Friday revised the home isolation guidelines for coronavirus positive cases. The fresh guidelines for home isolation now include asymptomatic positive patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases. However, patients suffering from immune-compromised status (like HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are not eligible for home isolation, the revised guidelines stated.

Patients eligible for home isolation

1) The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

2) Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

3) Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc) are not eligible for home isolation.

4) Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebro-vascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

5) A care giver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

