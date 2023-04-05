'Rahul Gandhi disqualified in lightning speed' Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Centre's double standards3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 03:27 PM IST
- Mallikarjun Kharge was referring to BJP's Amreli MP Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadia, who was awarded a three-year jail term by a court.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Centre of double standards, saying that while it disqualified Rahul Gandhi with lightning speed, a Gujarat MP who was convicted in a criminal case did not face the same action.
