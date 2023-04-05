Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Centre of double standards, saying that while it disqualified Rahul Gandhi with lightning speed, a Gujarat MP who was convicted in a criminal case did not face the same action.

While speaking to reporters, Kharge referred to BJP's Amreli MP Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadia. Kachhadia was awarded a three-year jail term by a court. His's conviction was later quashed by the Supreme Court.

Gandhi was convicted by a lower court in Gujarat's Surat and sentenced to prison for two years on March 23 for a speech in which he linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the "thieves" shared the same last name.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Satyamev Jayate’ rally in Karnataka on THIS day

A day later, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Kharge said the Gujarat MP was allowed to attend the Parliament but a person who speaks the truth has been kept out of Parliament.

“The height of the Modi government's hypocrisy and double standards -- a BJP MP from Gujarat is awarded a three-year imprisonment by a local court, sessions court and high court but there was no disqualification till 16 days."

"But Rahul Gandhi was disqualified with lightning speed," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

मोदी सरकार के पाखण्ड और दोग़लेपन की पराकाष्ठा -



एक दलित डॉक्टर को मारने के केस में गुजरात से BJP सांसद को लोकल कोर्ट, सेशंस कोर्ट व हाई कोर्ट 3 साल की सज़ा सुनाते है, पर 16 दिनों तक कोई Disqualification नहीं !



पर श्री @RahulGandhi को Lightning Speed से Disqualify किया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/uB3mI8SqzC — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 5, 2023

He said one can see who is getting relief and who is getting punished under the Modi regime.

The Congress leader was granted bail in a defamation case by a court in Surat on Monday. Last month, he had been sentenced to two years in prison by a lower court in relation to a speech he had given in 2019. In the speech, he had made a connection between the last name of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two fugitive businessmen, implying that they were connected in some way.

Also Read: 'West has bad habit' Jaishankar slams US-Germany's remarks on Rahul disqualification

After the hearing on Monday, Gandhi expressed his belief that this case was part of a larger fight against "Mitrkaal," and that truth was his weapon in this struggle. The sessions court granted him bail and will hear the matter again on April 13th.

Back in 2019, Gandhi had said, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?" Gandhi then referred to three well-known, and unrelated Modis, in the speech: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League, and the prime minister. The petitioner who filed the case is a member of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, but is not related to the prime minister or the other two Modis Gandhi invoked in his speech.

A day after the Surat court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding a debate in Parliament on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP.

"There should be a debate in the Parliament as to ascertain the fact that whether our leader Rahul Gandhi has been awarded disproportionate punishment which smacks of cognitive dissonance or equality of law is meted out to all the elected members whosoever," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in a letter.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a sharp attack on Gandhi and the Congress and alleged that the Congress has been left with no ideology except the one of a "traitor" which works against the country. This party has insulted backward classes, sought proof of our armed forces' bravery and spoken about our soldiers being beaten up by China, Scindia said, in a direct attack on Gandhi who has been accused of making these remarks. "The Congress has been left with no ideology. This Congress has been now left with only one ideology which is of a traitor, an ideology which works against the country," he told reporters.

Scindia was in the Congress for a long time and was considered a close associate of Gandhi. He quit the party and joined the BJP in 2020 following differences with its leadership, especially in his home state Madhya Pradesh, leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government.

(With inputs from agencies)