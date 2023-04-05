Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a sharp attack on Gandhi and the Congress and alleged that the Congress has been left with no ideology except the one of a "traitor" which works against the country. This party has insulted backward classes, sought proof of our armed forces' bravery and spoken about our soldiers being beaten up by China, Scindia said, in a direct attack on Gandhi who has been accused of making these remarks. "The Congress has been left with no ideology. This Congress has been now left with only one ideology which is of a traitor, an ideology which works against the country," he told reporters.