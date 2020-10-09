RBI policy is pre-Diwali Dhamaka for bond markets, says Kotak's Lakshmi Iyer

“The MPC meeting unveiled plethora of measures for bond markets with some fireworks before the festive season! The rate action was on expected lines with the Committee deciding to maintain “status quo" on rates in light of high inflation in recent times as well stance being maintained as accommodative. In a first, forward guidance for stance was spelled out. The MPC said that the stance is likely to “…continue with the accommodative stance at least during the current financial year and into the next financial year". This reinforces RBI’s resolve to continue to support the economy in post pandemic recovery. There were more surprises in store in terms of liquidity measures viz. OMO size increase to ₹20,000 cr (already announced for next week), special OMOs in state development loans (first time it is happening), on tap TLTRO (targeted long term repo operations) for upto Rs1 lakh crore for specific sectors. The TLRTO can be used for investing in corporate papers as well as for giving loans and advances. Further this facility will be exempt from large exposure framework and can be classified in HTM category over and above 25% limit. This is likely to give boost to bank lending. The RBI’s measures clearly point towards its desire to maintain adequate liquidity as well as keep yields low in an environment on elevated government borrowings".