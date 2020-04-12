‘Real danger is of a prolonged deflation rather than inflation’

The coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 100,000 lives the world over, is forcing governments to make difficult choices between saving lives and protecting livelihoods and also throwing up economic, political and moral questions with long-term consequences. In India, federal policy think tank NITI Aayog has a ringside view of the decision-making process. In an interview, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar speaks about the priorities of the government, the industries that need fiscal support, and why it is important to take a long, hard look at conventional ideas of fiscal prudence. Edited excerpts:

The policy choice so far the government has made seeks to save lives even at the expense of the economy, which it has been so keenly trying to nurse back to health. With the pandemic still not under control, is this a sustainable policy choice?

How can we save the economy without saving lives? As the prime minister has repeatedly emphasized, Jaan hai toh Jahan hai. Saving lives is paramount. Even one extra life lost is too high a cost. At the same time, the government’s endeavour will also be to achieve a balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods. In an economy such as ours, lives are often entwined with livelihoods.

Therefore, all opportunities to promote livelihoods will be explored while giving priority to saving lives. In the measures announced so far, the governments (including state governments) have focused on both improving delivery of health services and also ensuring the welfare of the people, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Considering the long-term impact of the pandemic and the time the economy may take to get back on its feet, are we looking at redrawing the boundaries of welfare measures and entitlements? How far can we go in becoming a welfare state?

I believe that it is time for us to focus more on workers in the informal or unorganized sector, which accounts for nearly 90% of the total workforce, and try and ensure provision for a better social and medical safety net.

Both occupational safety norms as well as social security norms have to be implemented in a larger segment of our economy than we have today. Ideally, we would want India to be a welfare state in the image of Scandinavian countries.

However, that requires humongous resources to be at the disposal of the government, which at present are not available. Therefore, we will have to cut our coat according to the cloth.

There seems to be no consensus among economists on how best to revive the economy. What should be the roadmap for a return to normalcy and which are the sectors that would need financial support from the government?

There can be three criteria about the sequence of reviving the economy. The first is to focus on sectors where demand has not been derailed by the crisis. Sectors such as exports and essential commodities more broadly defined to include not only food products and medicines but also other items of daily consumption.

The latter normally come in the category of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). In these ‘existing demand’ sectors, we need to focus on removing supply bottlenecks, including regulatory compliances and logistics constraints. Even within these industries, those in which social distancing norms and sanitization methods can be more easily implemented would get a priority.

The second criterion is to focus on sectors with large multiplier effects as these will trigger growth in related sectors. These include infrastructure projects and real estate, both commercial and residential. Here, care would have to be exercised in devising new standard operating procedures to put all precautions in place.

The third set of firms that would need almost immediate help are in the services sector, which as is well known accounts for nearly 60% of our economy. These include sectors such as aviation, tourism, travel, hospitality and entertainment. The crisis has meant that firms in these sectors have suffered maximum revenue losses as demand has simply evaporated because of the lockdown. This revenue loss, which be replenished at a later date, has hit the MSME (micro, small & medium enterprises) segment in these sectors very hard. They are in danger of becoming insolvent and bankrupt. These firms certainly merit some help from taxpayer funds as they will otherwise shed vast amounts of labour resulting in large-scale unemployment.

Moreover, widespread insolvencies and bankruptcies in these service sector firms could appear as social stress and weaken our ability to mount a robust supply response when conditions return to normal.

Should we opt for a bailout of the industry or leave more money in the hands of the needy to help the economy recover?

There is no “this or that" situation. In the case of sectors like FMCG, agro-based industries and essential goods, additional demand may have to be generated by putting more purchasing power in the hands of the people, either through direct cash transfers or by lowering taxes.

There is obviously a resource constraint to this. In the case of badly hit service industries, we may have to intervene to avoid widespread and large insolvencies arising out of severe cash and liquidity crunch, which these firms may face if the pandemic-induced sharp decline in demand persists. All of this has to be done in line with the principle of cutting the coat according to availability of the cloth.

Can India have a pan-India approach to lifting the lockdown?

Given the diversity of our country, there can only be broad guidelines from the central government. The actual implementation will have to depend entirely on the ground reality of each state. That is why the prime minister has been constantly interacting with state CMs.

How do we find the resources for a major and sustainable scaling-up of welfare schemes or an industry bailout?

Even Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is known for its fiscal hawkishness, has openly supported giving up of standard fiscal prudence norms. Apart from the plentiful examples of fiscal loosening by nearly all Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) governments, this must surely be the clearest signal for the need to review existing fiscal rules and give the strongest priority to saving lives and livelihoods.

We should be confident that even credit rating agencies will give due weight to the need for ensuring maintenance of living standards and reviving growth. Even rating agencies must recognize the extraordinary nature of the challenges thrown up by the pandemic.

What are the macroeconomic consequences of a major surge in public spending?

In its recent monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank of India has projected a low inflation rate of 2.4% in the last quarter of the current fiscal. The real danger is that of a prolonged deflation rather than inflation.

Therefore, there should not be any fear of an inflationary upsurge because of an increase in government spending. Given the highest ever level of foreign exchange reserves and comfortable state of current account, we do not expect any external financial sector imbalances to emerge as a result of higher public spending.

Do you see the coronavirus pandemic reversing the advances we have made over the years in poverty reduction and in improving living standards?

Given the prime minster’s insistence on ensuring the welfare of those at the bottom of the pyramid, there cannot be any reversal in the advances made in poverty reduction.

The package of measures announced under the PM Jan Kalyan Yojana includes direct cash transfer to 20 crore women’s Jan Dhan accounts and additional free food rations to nearly 80 crore people. There is simply no question of permitting any slippage in welfare levels of the common Indian.

The International Labour Organization says the pandemic will push 400 million informal workers in India, facing stringent lockdown measures, deeper into poverty. Your comments?

I do not see that happening. I think they have not taken cognizance of the comprehensive measures that both the central and state governments are taking to ensure that living standards of the vulnerable sections of the population are maintained, and that they do not get pushed back into poverty.