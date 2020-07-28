New Delhi: Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said Mumbai on Tuesday saw only 700 new Covid-19 cases, which is a "major relief" after three months. He said that the decline in cases happened on a day which saw the highest number of Covid-19 tests so far (8,776). This is the lowest single-day spike in new cases in the last three months.

"Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day(8776). This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months. Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down!," Thackeray said on Twitter.

The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day(8776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months.

Caution: don't let the guard down! Don't let your mask down! Only get numbers down!

Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 28, 2020

He said the Maharashtra capital will see more testing.

"Mumbai will see more testing with chase the virus initiative of the @mybmc. It is also the only city to have liberalised testing and allowed citizens to “test at will"," he said in a series of tweets.

He said "chase the virus" model of Mumbai is being replicated in Mumbai Metropolitan Region as well. Mumbai was the first Indian metro to have faced most of the brunt of the pandemic.

"Chase the Virus model of Mumbai is being implemented in MMR region actively that has seen a ramping up of facilities in the past few weeks. Along with MMR, rest of Maharashtra too is taking all efforts to tackle covid pandemic effectively," the Shiv Sena scion said.

While the state's health department is yet to issue the complete numbers on Tuesday, on 27 July, 1,033 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths were reported in Mumbai. The total number of positive cases had risen to 1,10,129 in the city, including 81,944 patients recovered and discharged and 6,129 deaths, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,83,723 on Monday with addition of 7,924 new cases while the death toll mounted by 227, including 39 fatalities in Mumbai region, to 13,883.

A total of 8,706 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,21,944.

As of Monday, Maharashtra had 1,47,592 active cases.

A total of 19,25,399 people have been tested so far in the state.

