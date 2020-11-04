Home >News >India >'Reminds us of Emergency': Amit Shah on journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest
Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami walks with Output Editor Sagarika Mitra to N M Joshi Marg Police Station to express solidarity with her as she complied with the summons issued to her by the police in connection with TRP case, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI27-10-2020_000088B) (PTI)
'Reminds us of Emergency': Amit Shah on journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest

1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 11:31 AM IST Written By Meghna Sen

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition parties saying 'Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again'
  • 'Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy' Shah wrote on Twitter

Hours after Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, in a two-year-old suicide case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition parties saying "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again".

Terming it as "blatant misuse of power", Shah wrote on Twitter: "Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy."

"It reminds us of the Emergency," tweeted Shah, adding that this attack on free press "must be and "will be opposed".

