'Reminds us of Emergency': Amit Shah on journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest

Hours after Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, in a two-year-old suicide case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition parties saying "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again".

Terming it as "blatant misuse of power", Shah wrote on Twitter: "Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy."

"It reminds us of the Emergency," tweeted Shah, adding that this attack on free press "must be and "will be opposed".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via