Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >'Reminds us of Emergency': Amit Shah on journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest
Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami walks with Output Editor Sagarika Mitra to N M Joshi Marg Police Station to express solidarity with her as she complied with the summons issued to her by the police in connection with TRP case, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI27-10-2020_000088B)

'Reminds us of Emergency': Amit Shah on journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest

1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Written By Meghna Sen

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition parties saying 'Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again'
  • 'Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy' Shah wrote on Twitter

Hours after Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, in a two-year-old suicide case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition parties saying "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again".

Hours after Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, in a two-year-old suicide case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition parties saying "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again".

Terming it as "blatant misuse of power", Shah wrote on Twitter: "Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy."

Terming it as "blatant misuse of power", Shah wrote on Twitter: "Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"It reminds us of the Emergency," tweeted Shah, adding that this attack on free press "must be and "will be opposed".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.