Home >News >India >'Reverse Shramik Special trains': Punjab writes to Centre to bring back workers
Representative image (Photo: AP)

'Reverse Shramik Special trains': Punjab writes to Centre to bring back workers

1 min read . 01:26 AM IST PTI

Punjab government has written to the Centre for trains to bring back workers who left due to coronavirus crisis as increasing number of industrial units are resuming operations, says Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora

Ludhiana: The Punjab government has written to the Centre for trains to bring back the workers who left the state due to the coronavirus crisis as increasing number of industrial units are resuming operations, Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Thursday.

The minister said the state government had even sent buses to bring bank workers to Punjab and two such buses reached Hoshiarpur on Thursday.

According to a release, Arora said this at a meeting with representatives of industrial bodies here. He promised all possible help to ensure a smooth reopening of industrial units.

He assured the industrialists that the Punjab government is committed to develop the state as an industrial hub.

With a view to utilise the Punjab’s capacity in manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the fullest, Arora said he has written to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry to consider allowing its export to other countries.

The minister said he has also written to chief ministers of other states to purchase masks and PPE kits being manufactured by the state's textile industry.

He said at present, 103 units are manufacturing approved PPE kits in the state.

The minister said the state government has also written to the Union government that instead of another loan, they should waive bank interest on existing loans taken by industrialists for a period of at least six months.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.