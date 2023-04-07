'Rich get richer and poor get poorer' Kapil Sibal reacts on PM Modi's social justice claim2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:54 PM IST
- Earlier while addressing BJP workers on the party's foundation day, PM Modi said, BJP lives social justice...follows it in letter and spirit. Getting 80 crore people free ration is a reflection of social justice.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal hit out at the Centre saying that the under the current regime, the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
