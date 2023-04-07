Stating facts to PM Modi's claims, Sibal wrote, ""PM: "BJP lives for social justice and follows it in letter and spirit." Facts: 1) 40 per cent of the wealth created from 2012-2021 went to only 1 per cent of the population 2) In 2022 Adani's wealth increased 46 per cent 3) 64 per cent of GST came from the bottom 50 per cent; 4 per cent came from top 10 per cent. Rich get richer the poor poorer."

