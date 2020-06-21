Home >News >India >‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse: Dramatic pictures of the cosmic event shared by people
The Ring Of Fire Solar Eclipse (ANI Photo)
The Ring Of Fire Solar Eclipse (ANI Photo)

‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse: Dramatic pictures of the cosmic event shared by people

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2020, 12:31 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The eclipse will be visible till 2:29 PM according to the Planetary Society, India
  • The agency claims that the eclipse will be visible from Rajashthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand

A once-in-a-decade ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse is happening today and India is one of the few countries that can witness this cosmic event. The day also happens to be the longest of the year for the northern half of the Earth or many might know it as Summer Solstice.

The eclipse will be visible till 2:29 PM according to the Planetary Society, India. The agency claims that the eclipse will be visible from Rajashthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Many enthusiasts are moving out to their balconies and rooftops to witness the celestial event and are sharing pictures and even memes regarding the solstice.

Since a lot of parts of the country that fall in the limited zone, are also witnessing rains and cloudy weather, there’s nothing much left to spot.


