'Russian, North Korean threat actors behind cyberattacks on 7 pharma companies'

New Delhi: Seven leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in India, US, Canada, France and South Korea involved in development and clinical trials of vaccines for covid-19 were targeted by cybercriminal organisations from North Korea and Russia in recent months, claims Microsoft.

Microsoft has attributed the attacks to Russia-based Strontium and North Korean threat actors Zinc and Cerium.

Though Microsoft didn’t mention names of any of the companies which were targeted, they believe that some of the attacks were successful.

Indian pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s could have been one of the targets as it was hit by a cyber attack in October. Dr Reddy's is working on final stage trials of Russia's Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine.

“Among the targets, the majority are vaccine makers that have covid-19 vaccines in various stages of clinical trials. One is a clinical research organization involved in trials, and one has developed a test. Multiple organizations targeted have contracts with or investments from government agencies from various democratic countries for covid-19 related work," Tom Burt, corporate Vice President, customer security and trust at Microsoft said in an official blog post.

The threat actors used various attack tactics to hit their targets. Strontium, for instance, used password spray and brute force attacks to steal login credentials. Zinc used spear-phishing tactics to steal credentials and sent messages with fabricated job openings. Cerium sent spear-phishing emails in the name of world renowned health bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The majority of these attacks were blocked by security protections built into our products. We’ve notified all organizations targeted, and where attacks have been successful, we have offered help," added Burt

Ever since the pandemic started, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals across the world have been targeted by cyber attackers. Some ransomware operators including those behind Maze had pledged not to target health companies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.