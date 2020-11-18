'Saddened by the accident in Vadodara': PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara that left at least 10 people dead and said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to the needy.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident."

At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Waghodia circle near the city around 2.45 am when the victims were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Karanraj Vaghela said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls.



