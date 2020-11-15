'Sal Mubarak': Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on Diwali

US President-elect Joe Biden extended his wishes on the occasion of Diwali. "To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak," Biden wrote on Twitter.

To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2020





Meanwhile, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali. "Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff (Doug Emhoff) and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year," she tweeted.

Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 14, 2020





It is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via