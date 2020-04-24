Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the biggest lesson that the Covid-19 crisis has taught the country is to become self-reliant. "The corona crisis has given us its biggest message, that we have to become self-reliant. Villages, districts and states at their levels as well the country should be self-dependent for their needs. This has become very essential," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told village chiefs today, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, via video conferencing.

He complimented them for describing social distancing in simple words 'Do Gaz Ki Doori' so that people can understand it easily.

PM Modi said that this pandemic has thrown up new challenges which we never faced before, but it also made us learn new things.

"It is because of efforts of people, entire world today is talking about how India has responded to COVID-19 crisis." PM further added.

Watch video: PM Modi explains the biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught India

Despite limited resources amid the coronavirus crisis, citizens are taking on this challenge instead of succumbing to difficulties, he said.

He also launched a unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App and 'Swamitva Scheme'. E-GramSwaraj Portal, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

'Swamitva Scheme' will ensure the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas with the use of the latest surveying methods including the use of drones.

The nation is currently in the midst of an extended lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India hs reached 23,077, as per the figures released by the health ministry today morning.

Share Via