'Self-reliant' India can be global nerve centre of supply chains: Shringla

The comments come against the backdrop of countries looking to diversify supply chains and move production lines out of China given the disruptions caused due to the shutdown of factories and units when the SARS-CoV2 virus emerged in December. China has also been looked at with suspicion and blamed for not doing enough to arrest the spread of infections and not sharing information about covid-19 with countries. The spread of covid-19 has caused countries across the world to shutter businesses and close borders in a bid to arrest the onslaught of infections which are now inching towards the five million mark.