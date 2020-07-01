New Delhi: The services of the coronavirus tracking mobile app Aarogya Setu resumed on early Wednesday after users complained of a technical glitch.

The users of the Aarogya Setu app late Tuesday faced some issues while trying to login.

"Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience," Aarogya Setu tweeted earlier.

After the problem was rectified, the Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated, "Setu is back!!





The Aarogya Setu app, which has been designed to trace those who come in contact with infected coronavirus persons, has been questioned by security experts and hackers for possible privacy violations.

The tech teams ensured that Setu is back to doing what it does the best - Keeping You Safe!!



And yes, all user data is safe!!



मैं सुरक्षित | हम सुरक्षित | भारत सुरक्षित — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 30, 2020





The Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu further tweeted, "The tech teams ensured that Setu is back to doing what it does the best - Keeping You Safe!! And yes, all user data is safe!!"

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated