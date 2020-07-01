'Setu is back'!: Aarogya Setu services resume after technical glitch

'Setu is back'!: Aarogya Setu services resume after technical glitch1 min read . 05:34 AM IST
- The users of the Aarogya Setu app late Tuesday faced some issues while trying to login
- Aarogya Setu is the contact tracing app for coronavirus
New Delhi: The services of the coronavirus tracking mobile app Aarogya Setu resumed on early Wednesday after users complained of a technical glitch.
The users of the Aarogya Setu app late Tuesday faced some issues while trying to login.
"Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience," Aarogya Setu tweeted earlier.
After the problem was rectified, the Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated, "Setu is back!!
The Aarogya Setu app, which has been designed to trace those who come in contact with infected coronavirus persons, has been questioned by security experts and hackers for possible privacy violations.
The Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu further tweeted, "The tech teams ensured that Setu is back to doing what it does the best - Keeping You Safe!! And yes, all user data is safe!!"
