Home >News >India >'Shocked and saddened': PM Narendra Modi on Beirut explosion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

'Shocked and saddened': PM Narendra Modi on Beirut explosion

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 09:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property', his office quoted PM Modi as saying
  • A massive explosion rocked Beirut killing more than 70 people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he was shocked and saddened by a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, that killed more than 70 people and wounded thousands.

"Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured: PM @narendramodi," his office quoted him as saying in a tweet.

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

The blast struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ, and it was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean.

The sudden devastation overwhelmed a country already struggling with both the coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet that his country was sending aid. Israel offered emergency assistance through international intermediaries, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Iran, Hezbollah's patron, also said it was ready to help. “Stay strong, Lebanon," its foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said in a tweet.

US President Donald Trump said US military generals have told him that they “seem to feel" the massive explosion was a “terrible attack" likely caused by a bomb.

-With agency inputs

