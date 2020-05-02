Home > News > India > 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,187 migrant workers from Jaipur reaches Patna
Migrants from Jaipur arrive by 'Shramik Special' train at Danapur junction, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna, Saturday (Photo: PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2020, 04:35 PM IST PTI

  • The 24-coach train departed at 10 pm on Friday from Jaipur and reached the Danapur railway station around 2 pm
  • Around 100 buses have been stationed at the station for sending these passengers to their home districts

Patna: The first 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,187 stranded migrant labourers from Jaipur reached the Danapur railway station here on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-coach train departed at 10 pm on Friday from Jaipur and reached the Danapur railway station around 2 pm, East Central Railway, Hajipur, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

Medical screening of all the passengers will be carried out first for which 20 medical teams have been deployed.

"After medical examination, they will be served food and sent to their respective districts by buses," Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal told PTI.

Around 100 buses have been stationed at the Danapur railway station for the purpose of sending these passengers to their home districts, he said.

The seating arrangements in buses have been made keeping in mind social distancing norms. Buses will ply half of their seating capacity, Agarwal added.

This is the first run of a special train to Bihar to bring back migrants stranded during the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

