'Shramik Special' trains ferried 2.1 million stranded migrants in 19 days

Indian Railways transported at least 21 lakh passengers to their home states through “Shramik Special" trains in the last 19 days, said the national transporter on Tuesday. These trains have been operating amid the nationwide lockdown necessitated due to coronavirus.

Indian Railways had decided to operate “Shramik Special" trains after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains.

As of 4 pm on 19 May, a total of 1,595 “Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country, said Indian Railways.

These 1,595 trains have originated from various states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh UT, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry UT, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

Also, these trains have terminated in various states like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, , Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir.

Indian Railways said proper screening of passengers was ensured before letting them board the train. During the journey, passengers are being given free meals and water.

