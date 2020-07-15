New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the "culture" along with the "nature of the job" Addressing a digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day, PM Modi also presented a new mantra for the youth which will help them stay relevant in this time of Covid-19 crisis.

"The mantra to remain relevant is - skill, re-skill and up-skill. Skill - Learn a new skill and value add to things. Re-skill - Add to your skill every day by learning something new. Up-skill - Widening your skillset is upskilling yourself," he said.

"The mantra to remain relevant is - skill, re-skill and up-skill. Skill - Learn a new skill and value add to things. Re-skill - Add to your skill every day by learning something new. Up-skill - Widening your skillset is upskilling yourself," he said.

The Prime Minister also warned that if a person is not "inquisitive" about learning new skills, life may become "mundane." "Irrespective of your age, learning new skills fills your life with enthusiasm and energy," he added.

The digital conclave was organised by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

A UN recognised event, World Youth Skills Day is celebrated each year on July 15. Its aim is to recognise the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

