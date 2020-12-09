‘Social commerce to touch $20 bn by 2025’

Social commerce in India is expected rise ten fold to touch $16-20 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next five years from the existing $1.5-2 billion, according to a joint report by Bain and Co. and Sequoia India.

Social commerce, wherein consumers use a host of social media platforms and reselling apps to buy and sell products, is emerging as a key medium for businesses. In India, such businesses market their ware through Facebook-backed WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook itself, underscoring the social media platform’s appeal among internet users in India.

By 2030, social commerce will touch $60-70 billion, the report said. “In short, India’s social commerce sector will be two times the size of the current e-commerce market within 10 years." E-commerce is estimated at $30 billion in GMV.

In its report, Bain includes new social commerce platforms such as video shopping app Bulbul.tv and Mall91, and reselling platforms Meesho, GlowRoad, and Shop101. “By leveraging a variety of formats, ranging from conversational commerce on chat platforms to video-led commerce to a vibrant social reseller community, millions of small retailers are finding innovative ways to sell directly to consumers through social networks and social media," the report said.

“Facebook and Instagram are the most powerful social commerce engines today. Social commerce is all about data. No platform has the width of consumer profile that Facebook and Instagram have today, which cuts across age groups," said independent internet expert Sreedhar Prasad. “Combined with WhatsApp’s digital payment platform, whenever it is rolled out, all three will have an upper edge," he said.

Categories such as fashion, beauty and personal care, food and grocery are the most popular among shoppers on social commerce, according to Arpan Sheth, partner and leader, Bain and Co’s Asia-Pacific Technology, vector and advanced analytics practices, and Lalit Reddy, partner and leader, private equity and digital delivery practices, Bain and Co.

With these categories, social commerce addresses very specific needs that customers have, such as product discovery including latest trends, social engagement through shopping, possibility of customization (for fashion and lifestyle) and trust, which is an important factor in an unbranded category, they said.

WhatsApp, which counts India as its top market, said an estimated 15 million users in the country use its business app every month. Since its launch, WhatsApp has added several features such as the option to create catalogues, which are accessed by more than 3 million people in India each month, it said recently.

Several large retailers such as Bata, on the other hand, have leveraged WhatsApp after the lockdown to reach out to shoppers. It recently got approval to start payments in the country paving the way for more frequent transactions through the chatting app.

