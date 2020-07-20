'Soil health is degraded in most regions of India'

In Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh soils are degraded and depleted. Soil organic matter content is as low as 0.1%. Brick making has decapitated the fertile top soil. Flooding has caused water-logging and salinity in some parts. Excessive, indiscriminate and inappropriate use of chemicals (fertilizers and pesticides) have polluted surface and ground waters. In-field burning of residues in October-November pollutes the air. Pyramids of grains are left under plastic sheets to rot. These practices must be stopped. Soil, water, and land must be respected and used properly. It is important to follow the dictum that ‘health of soil, plants, animals, people and the environment is one and indivisible'. Once soil health is degraded, as is the case in most regions of India, the health and well-being of people is also in jeopardy. These trends must be reversed.