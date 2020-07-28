'Sole remit of EC': Poll body objects to J&K Lt Guv's remarks on election timing

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday reprimanded G.C. Murmu, Lieutenant Governor (LG), Jammu & Kashmir for his recent comments regarding holding elections in the union territory.

While objecting to his recent remarks made to various news publications about election timing in J&K, ECI said it "would be proper for authorities other than Election Commission to refrain from making such statements which virtually tantamount to interfering with the Constitutional mandate of Election Commission".

Lt Governor Murmu last month told Hindustan Times that he did not see a problem in holding elections except the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Election Commission takes exception to such statements and would like to state that in the Constitutional scheme of things, the timings etc. of elections is the sole remit of Election Commission of India," the poll body said.

ECI said that before deciding the timing, the Commission takes into consideration all the relevant factors.

These factors include, EC said, "topography, weather, sensitivities arising out of regional and local festivities in the area(s) where the election is to take place".

"For example, in the current times, Covid-19 has introduced a new dynamic, which has to be and shall be taken into consideration at the due time. In the instant case, the outcome of delimitation is also germane to the decision," ECI said.

"Similarly, availability of central forces and railway coaches, etc. for the transportation of CPFs are important factors. All this is done after meticulous homework by the senior officials of the Commission and a detailed assessment in due consultation with concerned authorities. The Commission itself schedules a visit to the concerned State wherever required and holds extensive consultations with all the stakeholders," the poll body further said.

Disclaimer: Mint is the sister publication of Hindustan Times.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via