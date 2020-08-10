Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair todaythrough video conferencing. "Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated.https://t.co/lJGVG3VAmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2020

"Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures: High-speed broadband connectivity. Fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services. Big boost to the local economy. Delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education," he added.

Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures:



High-speed broadband connectivity.



Fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services.



Big boost to the local economy.



Delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2020

The submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.

The foundation stone for this project was laid by the Prime Minister on December 30, 2018, at Port Blair.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via