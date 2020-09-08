'Sputnik vaccine', 'Sushant Singh' most searched on Google India

Google on Monday released its latest search trends report for August highlighting the most trending topics on its search engine in India. Google revealed that topics like the Russia's first covid vaccine, Sputnik V, Sushant Singh Rajput, and the Pakistan versus England T20 cricket match emerged as top trends in India.

According to Google’s search trends, searches for “Sputnik" and “Sputnik vaccine" spiked by over 3,300 percent and over 2,750 percent respectively. Searches for Indian Independence Day surged by over 3,750 per cent, the report said.

These were the 10 most searched questions on Google in August:

1. Is Amit Shah corona positive?

2. How long corona stay on clothes?

3. Did Russia found medicine for coronavirus?

4. How to stop corona caller tune in jio.

5. When will corona vaccine launched in India?

6. Is body pain sign of corona?

7. How much temperature in corona?

8. In how many days symptoms of corona appear?

9. Is Pranab Mukherjee corona positive?

10. How spb got corona?

