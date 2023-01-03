The Supreme Court in its judgement on 3 December said that a statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to the government even when applying the principle of collective responsibility.
The judgement came on a question of whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression.
The court was hearing a plea filed by a man whose wife and daughter were allegedly gang-raped in July, 2016 on a highway near Bulandshahr seeking transfer of the case to Delhi and lodging of an FIR against Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan for his controversial statement that the gang-rape case was a "political conspiracy".
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer, who is set to retire on January 4, pronounced the verdict. He said no additional restrictions against free speech can be imposed except those mentioned under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.
The bench also comprises Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and B V Nagarathna.
“Statement made by a minister even if traceable to any affairs of state or protecting the government cannot be attributed vicariously to the government even applying the principle of collective responsibility."
"Fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) can be exercised even against other instrumentalities other than the state," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, said.
Justice B V Nagarathna, who was also part of the bench, wrote a separate judgement and said freedom of speech and expression is a much needed right so that citizens are well informed and educated on governance.
She said hate speech strikes at the foundational values by making society unequal and also attacks citizens from diverse backgrounds especially "in a country like us that is 'Bharat'."
She added that it is for parliament in its wisdom to enact a law to restrain public functionaries from making disparaging remarks against fellow citizens.
"It is for political parties to control speeches made by their ministers which can be done by forming a code of conduct. Any citizen who feels attacked by such speeches or hate speech by public functionary can approach court for civil remedies," Justice BV Nagarathna said.
Earlier, on 15 November, the top court, had reserved its verdict and had said people holding public offices should exercise self-restraint and not blabber things that are disparaging or insulting to other countrymen.
The apex court had said approach is part of our constitutional culture and there is no need for it to formulate a code of conduct for public functionaries.
The court had noted that irrespective of what Article 19(2) may say, there is a constitutional culture in the country where there is an inherent limitation or a restriction on what people holding responsible positions say.
Article 19(2) relates to the powers of the State to make laws imposing reasonable restrictions on the exercise of the right to freedom of speech and expression in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of the country, public order, decency, morality etc.
