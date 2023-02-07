All eyes are set on RBI who will be presenting the last bi-monthly monetary policy of FY23 on Wednesday. With inflation staying well below the central bank's tolerance limit for two months straight, the majority of experts are predicting a 25 bps rate hike in the coming policy. But if we look beyond the rate hike size conundrum, there are more important factors that we need to watch out for.

