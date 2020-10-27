Home >News >India >'Stay masked, stay cautious': Anand Mahindra tweets as India records lowest 1-day tally in over 3 months
'As non-executive chairman, Anand Mahindra will serve as a mentor and sounding board for the managing director on issues to be presented to the board,' the company said (Photo: Bloomberg)
'As non-executive chairman, Anand Mahindra will serve as a mentor and sounding board for the managing director on issues to be presented to the board,' the company said (Photo: Bloomberg)

'Stay masked, stay cautious': Anand Mahindra tweets as India records lowest 1-day tally in over 3 months

1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2020, 10:53 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'This trend only amplifies the need for us to play our role in this story & stay masked, stay cautious,' Anand Mahindra tweeted
  • There are 6,25,857 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date

The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new deaths registered during the same period remained under 500, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Sharing the graph showing Covid-19 number in the country, business honcho Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and said those lines are headed in the right direction.

"Those lines are headed in the right direction: Downwards...Most heartened by the declining fatality figures. This trend only amplifies the need for us to play our role in this story & stay masked, stay cautious." Anand Mahindra tweeted.

India's Covid-19 caseload reached 79,46,429 today, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,19,502, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has remained below 7 lakh for five days in a row.

There are 6,25,857 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Earlier, Mahindra had tweeted, “Wahan tufan bhi haar jaatey hain, Jahan kashtiyan zidd pe hoti hain." Enjoy the festival season. But be ziddi... wear a mask, maintain your social distance...And one day soon, our boats will find safe harbour..."


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Railway Minister claimed that 87 pick up vans were being transported from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra to Benapole in Bangladesh using the Indian Railways

Anand Mahindra thankful to railways for transporting Boleros to Bangladesh

2 min read . 26 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout