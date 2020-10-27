The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new deaths registered during the same period remained under 500, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Sharing the graph showing Covid-19 number in the country, business honcho Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and said those lines are headed in the right direction.

Sharing the graph showing Covid-19 number in the country, business honcho Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and said those lines are headed in the right direction.

"Those lines are headed in the right direction: Downwards...Most heartened by the declining fatality figures. This trend only amplifies the need for us to play our role in this story & stay masked, stay cautious." Anand Mahindra tweeted.

India's Covid-19 caseload reached 79,46,429 today, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,19,502, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has remained below 7 lakh for five days in a row.

There are 6,25,857 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Earlier, Mahindra had tweeted, “Wahan tufan bhi haar jaatey hain, Jahan kashtiyan zidd pe hoti hain." Enjoy the festival season. But be ziddi... wear a mask, maintain your social distance...And one day soon, our boats will find safe harbour..."