'Strong foundation for Atmanirbhar Agriculture': Rajnath on RS passing farm bills

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India has cemented the strong foundation for 'Atmanirbhar Agriculture' after Rajya Sabha today passed two landmark farm bills .

"This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," Rajnath tweeted.

He also congratulated Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for "for explaining all aspects of the Bills with clarity and conviction in both the Houses of Parliament."

The Defence Minister also said that he was thankful to the prime minister for his vision to"unleash the true potential of India’s agriculture."

Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protests by Opposition MPs.

The Bills were passed by voice vote in the Upper House. Both of these Bills were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

Opposition MPs came in the well of the House and raised slogans against the bills. Soon after passage of these Bills, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am on Monday.

These bills will now be sent to the President of India for assent.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The second bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, provides for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services.

The Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on 14 September 2020 by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar, to replace ordinances promulgated on 5 June 2020.

