'Suspend investigation': Republic TV tells Mumbai cops in TRP fraud case

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Republic TV Shiva Sundaram has reportedly written to Mumbai cops stating he would be available to join the probe in the alleged fake TRP ratings manipulation only by 14 October to 15 October and has asked the city cops to not proceed with the investigation till a writ petition in the matter is heard by the apex court, reports Hindustan Times.

In his letter, Sundaram says, “I refer to the above summons issued by you on October 9, 2020 asking me to be present at your office on October 10, 2020 at 11pm for the purpose of your investigation in the subject First Information Report. At the outset, I would express my commitment to cooperate in the said investigations."

The letter then goes on to request Mumbai cops to halt probe till the hearing of the writ petition filed before the top court.

“I wish to bring to your notice that a Writ petition under Article 32 has been filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (Provisional application number 7848/2020) in relation to the above referred matter and we have requested for an early hearing and it is likely to be listed by next week. Given that the matter is to be listed soon before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, I request you to not proceed any further with the investigations in so far as Republic TV and its employees are concerned. We will join the investigations subject to the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India," the letter ads.

The letter also says: “I would also like to inform you that on account of some personal commitments I am scheduled to travel outside Mumbai for the next few days and accordingly will only be available in Mumbai by 14-15 October, 2020."

The TRP manipulation scam

Commissioner of Mumbai police Param Bir Singh on Thursday stated that it busted a racket to manipulate TRP ratings and said that Republic TV is among three channels being investigated for the alleged fraud case.

Few households were reportedly paid around ₹400 to 500 per month to keep Republic TV on, the police commissioner added. The alleged manipulation results in miscalculated target audience for advertisers, Singh stated.

Owners of two other channels were arrested, Singh said that news anchor Arnab Goswami and the editor-in-chief of Republic TV will soon be questioned in the case of TRP fixing.

Singh also said that the findings will further be shared with the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

