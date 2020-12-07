'Swedish businesses see India as a challenging market with tremendous potential'

Synergies are excellent also when it comes to the exchange of ideas, technology, trade and investment. Our two countries have a lot to contribute when it comes to finding solutions to the global challenges of our time. For example, India and Sweden have assumed global leadership for the green transition of heavy industries by establishing LeadIT (the Leadership Group on Industry Transition) at the UN Climate Summit last fall. Also, our close cooperation on health and life science has only accelerated during the pandemic. The Joint Innovation Partnership is a key driver of this development. We want to continue integrating our innovation ecosystems and deepening trade and investment relations. Together, India and Sweden can play an important part in creating a green, healthy and sustainable tomorrow for both our countries and for the world.