'Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati university is essence of self-reliant India'

“This campaign is a campaign to empower India, a campaign to bring prosperity… Who knows this better than Bharati and the world? Gurudev gave us the pledge of 'Swadeshi Samaj'. They wanted to see our villages, our agriculture as self-reliant, they wanted to see commerce and trade self-sufficient, they wanted to see art and literature as self-reliant. He spoke of 'self-power' to achieve the goal of self-reliance," Modi said.