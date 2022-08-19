As per Forbes, the $5.8 billion net worth of Jhunjhunjhunwala is real-time as of August 14, 2022. He is currently ranked as the 438th billionaire on Forbes List 2022. While he is the 36th richest man in India as per the 2021 list.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the big bull who isn't among us anymore, faced defeat with a smile. An old video on Twitter has gone viral, the market mogul cited patience and hard work among the important factors for achieving success. Jhunjhunwala who began his stock market journey with just ₹5,000 capital in 1986, turned his investment into billions of dollars in over two decades. Jhunjhunwala died on August 14 in Mumbai.
As per an old video on Twitter, Jhunjhunwala while addressing the crowd said, "I have far lesser wealth than people think, but far more than I need." He said. "Wealth also has a purpose."
Talking about his experience of success, the big bull said, "the wealth allows me to do what I want, and I live life by my terms." He explained that the success he had is due to patience and hard work. And he added, that "taking defeat with a smile" is also one of the factors of his success.
He said, "Never be afraid to make a mistake, only make one which you can afford so that you may live to make another one. Because if you are afraid to make a mistake, then you cannot take any decision."
"For your own decision, blame yourself. Learn from it..," Jhunjhunwala said.
Jhunjhunwala decided to have a career in investing and trading in the stock market in 1984 after he completed his Chartered Accountant degree. His first investment was just ₹5,000 in the stock market when the benchmark Sensex was around 150 level. His first stock was Tata Tea which rose from ₹43 apiece to a whopping ₹143 apiece in just three months of his buying. He made massive gains from this stock. In the next three years, his shares in Tata Tea garnered him gains of around ₹25 lakh which was also his first big profit.
Coming to 2022, so far in August, his wealth from stocks is around ₹31,628.58 crore, as per data from Trendlyne. He publicly holds 32 stocks His highest holding in value terms is also in another Tata Group-backed stock Titan where his shareholding is currently around ₹10,946 crore.
Apart from the stock market, Jhunjhunwala also made investments in Bollywood movies and other firms including startups that are not listed. He also founded the new airline in the aviation industry, Akasa Air which began its commercial operations earlier this month. He managed an asset firm Rare Enterprises.
