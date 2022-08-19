Jhunjhunwala decided to have a career in investing and trading in the stock market in 1984 after he completed his Chartered Accountant degree. His first investment was just ₹5,000 in the stock market when the benchmark Sensex was around 150 level. His first stock was Tata Tea which rose from ₹43 apiece to a whopping ₹143 apiece in just three months of his buying. He made massive gains from this stock. In the next three years, his shares in Tata Tea garnered him gains of around ₹25 lakh which was also his first big profit.

