Why IIT Alumni Council withdraws from developing COVID-19 vaccine

Developing a vaccine in six months was part of IIT Alumni Council’s C19 task force. “Getting a vaccine right is like getting a hole in one in golf – possible but really hard to predict or achieve. Especially if you are playing blindfolded – which is the case when anyone tries to develop a vaccine without having adequate research data," said Ashok Singh, an IIT Alumni leader who has been closely associated as a key volunteer of the C19 task force.