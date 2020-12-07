‘Tenet’ crosses 4 crore mark in opening weekend in India

Despite garnering some mixed reviews, Tenet is the first green shoot for the ailing exhibition sector in India that remained shut for over seven months and still does not have major Bollywood films scheduled for release. Managing a screen count of around 750, the Nolan film comes to the country more than three months after its international release underlining the filmmaker’s insistence that it is a large-screen experience. Termed as the litmus test for film business in India, Tenet sets the stage for the other big Hollywood release later this month, Wonder Woman 1984, both of which are helping theatres stay afloat in these tough times.