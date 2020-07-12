Soon after Amitabh Bachchan broke the news of testing positive for Covid19 on twitter, many Bollywood celebrities, sportsmen, politicians and fans reacted to wish him speedy recovery. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group also sent him his wishes by calling him a natural fighter.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters."

We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters. 💪🏼 https://t.co/oCJsiElymp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2020

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek have tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday evening. Senior Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was complaining of breathing problems. He confirmed the same in a tweet.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Within an hour’s time, junior Bachchan wrote, “ Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Anand Mahindra has 7.9 million followers on twitter. His is known to share funny and insightful posts on twitter.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via