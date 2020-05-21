‘There’s an FDI opportunity because of the virus’

About four years ago, SJM came out with an anti-China campaign. The government got sensitised and imposed anti-dumping duties, higher tariffs. Every department was instructed to go for standardisation. Using standards, we could stop imports of crackers, plastic goods, even toys to some extent. And the government eventually said they would hike tariffs to protect domestic industry. For the first time, we trusted our people. But our import bill in telecom and electronics were still huge. The trade deficit was causing a huge amount of job losses and in a way, we were exporting jobs and importing goods. The whole scenario needed a re-think.