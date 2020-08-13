Union home minister on Thursday said that the launch of ‘Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest’ is an important platform for New India.

The home minister in his tweets also said that the ‘Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest’ a gift to our taxpayers by PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

‘Reforms for a New India!

Launch of ‘Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest’ is a gift to our taxpayers by PM @narendramodi & FM @nsitharaman.

With reforms like faceless assessment, faceless appeal & taxpayers charter this platform will further strengthen our taxation system,’ said the minister in one of his tweets.

Amit Shah, who has been recovering from covid-19 in another one of his tweets said, ‘Modi govt has taken several landmark decisions to empower and honor the honest taxpayers who are the backbone of India’s progress & development.

This platform is another step towards PM @narendramodi ji's resolve of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'. #HonoringTheHonest’

PM Narendra Modi earlier on Thursday rolled out a programme for honouring honest tax payers and for making tax collection more transparent, which he said, will make taxation fairer and tax payers fearless.

Modi said that faceless assessment and the tax payer charter have come into force from Thursday, while faceless appeals will be available from 25 September, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, a leader associated with the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Modi dedicated the programme to the nation through video conference facility.

“The tax system is becoming faceless. Tax payer will get the feeling of fairness and fearlessness," Modi said.

