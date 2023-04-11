‘Travelled by bus, car, accepted lifts' Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh on how they escaped police3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:33 PM IST
- Papalpreet was seen with Amritpal Singh in several photos, which surfaced since the duo escaped the State police's dragnet.
Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh made some revelation about how they escaped from police. Singh revealed that they travelled to various locations, including Haryana, Patiala, Delhi, and Pilibhit, before returning to Haryana and Punjab, sources in the Punjab Police told News18.
