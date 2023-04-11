Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh made some revelation about how they escaped from police. Singh revealed that they travelled to various locations, including Haryana, Patiala, Delhi, and Pilibhit, before returning to Haryana and Punjab, sources in the Punjab Police told News18.

He further admitted of arranging all their hideouts and also admitted that they used cars, buses, and accepted lifts from others while on the move. He added that they ran to escape torture of police.

The source further told News18 that Singh accepted that all videos and pictures in public domain belong to them. Papalpreet has also revealed that Amritpal is in Punjab, but both were separated after last week's raids," the source added.

“Balbir Kaur in Patiala and Baljit Kaur in Shahbad who helped the duo were also personal contacts of Papalpreet. Even Kulwinder Kaur in Delhi was known to Papalpreet. The duo was also in touch with a Sikh preacher, Joga Singh, in Pilibhit," the source was quoted by News18.

Papalpreet was seen with Amritpal Singh in several photos, which surfaced since the duo escaped the State police's dragnet.

On 11 April, Singh was brought to Amritsar airport in the wee hours. He was arrested from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area on Monday. On Monday Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Papalpreet Singh was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest has been made under the National Security Act. Apart from this, he is also wanted in six cases," Gill had said, adding that action against him will be taken as per law.

On March 30, 'Waris Punjab De' chief and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not "a fugitive" and would soon "appear in front of the world".

Amritpal Singh said those who think that he has run away or left friends, "Get that thing out of your mind". Earlier on March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides.

With Baisakhi on 14 April, all leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled, due to high alert in the state. In response, the head of Akal Takhth, Giani Harpreet Singh, announced a three-day annual congregation at Takht Damdama Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi. “There is a marked difference in annual congregation and ‘Sarbat Khalsa’. This is a gathering to mark Baisakhi," an official told HT indicating that the Akal Takht is not actually agreeing to Amritpal Singh's demand of Sarbat Khalsa

The Punjab Police had earlier, expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police went on alert mode and are trying to track Amritpal's movements.

Amritpal is on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

(With inputs from agencies)