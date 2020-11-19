‘Twitter furnished written apology for Ladakh map error’

Twitter on Wednesday apologized to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Personal Data Protection Bill for showing Ladakh as part of China.

The 30-member committee was unanimous in its criticism of Twitter, with most members supporting a proposal for strict government action against the social media platform.

“We have received an affidavit from Twitter in which they have accepted their mistake of wrongly geo-tagging a part of Ladakh and showing it as part of China. They have informed that they will rectify it by 30 November," the committee’s chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday evening. She added the social media platform has apologized for ‘hurting sentiments’ of Indians.

The affidavit has been signed by Damien Karien, chief privacy officer of Twitter. In the last meeting of the JPC in October, Twitter representatives gave a verbal apology and claimed that it was a technical issue. Panel members had asked the officials to furnish a written apology in the form of an affidavit. Members also asked Twitter to explain what action was taken against those responsible for the wrong use of the map.

Outrage over the Twitter map, against the backdrop of the India-China clashes in Ladakh, has been widespread.

“There can be no compromise with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The JPC was unanimous in its demand that nothing less than a written apology would suffice and the mistake should not happen in future," said a person aware of the panel’s deliberations.

The panel had questioned Twitter officials for nearly two hours in a meeting held on 28 October after its geo-tagging feature displayed “Jammu & Kashmir, the People’s Republic of China" in a live broadcast from Leh’s Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in Ladakh.

“Earning and maintaining the trust of the people on our service is of the utmost importance. Twitter remains committed to serving and protecting the public conversation and partnering with the Government of India," said a Twitter spokesperson in an emailed response to Mint on Wednesday evening.

Saumya Tewari contributed to this story.

