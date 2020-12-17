Hitting out at the Modi government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that its order, seeking the deputation of three top officers from the state, is a blatant misuse of power and her government would not cow-down before "expansionist" and "undemocratic" forces.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee said the Centre's move, ahead of elections due next year, was against the tenets of a federal structure.

"GoI's order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State's objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954," tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

In another tweet, the West Bengal CM said, "This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon States jurisdiction & demoralize the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional & completely unacceptable!"

"We wouldn't allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces," Banerjee said in her last tweet.

'Centre prevails over state in case of dispute'

The Union Home Ministry has asked the TMC government to immediately release the IPS officers -- Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal), and Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) -- for central deputation for their alleged dereliction of duties, following the attack on the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda.

The Home Ministry said that as per the IPS cadre rules, the Centre prevails over the state in case of a dispute.

Banerjee's statement came within minutes of information about a letter, sent by the Home Ministry to the chief secretary of West Bengal, was made public.

The Centre asked the West Bengal government to immediately relieve the three IPS officers for joining the central deputation, saying all of them were already given new assignments, according to officials.

Bholanath Pandey has been appointed as SP in the Bureau of Police Research and Development, PraveenTripathi as DIG in the Sashastra Seema Bal and Rajeev Mishra as IG in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, they said.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the West Bengal's director-general of police.

