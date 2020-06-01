'United by Indian Samosas': PM Modi hails Australian PM attempt at 'ScoMosas'1 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Prime Minster Modi replied that the two countries are 'Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!'
Ahead of his video meet with Narendra Modi on June 4, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday shared pictures of samosas, saying he would have liked to share the popular snack with the Indian leader.
Prime Minster Modi replied that the two countries are "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!"
"Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP. Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th," Modi said.
Taking to Twitter, the Australian PM Sunday tweeted: "Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney. A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink.
"They're vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him."
Morrison had also attached a photo of himself holding the platter of the snacks. The tweet has so far garnered 27,000 likes.
In a reply to Morrison's tweet, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said: "Proposing your name for Michelin Star."
The two Prime Ministers are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on June 4.
