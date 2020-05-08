'Vande Bharat Mission' to be expanded to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad

NEW DELHI: India will expand the scope of the repatriation of Indian nationals stranded due to the covid-19 crisis from the current 12 countries to include countries in Europe and Central Asia besides Russia and Thailand in the second phase of “Vande Bharat Mission", two people familiar with the development said Friday.

The second phase will start from 15 May and will focus on those countries with substantive concentrations of Indian student population besides others, one of the people cited above said.

“For the second week beginning from 15th May, we will be looking at expanding the scope of the repatriation to include other places that we have not covered so far – Russia, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States including the Central Asian republics) countries and also countries in Europe which were not earlier on the list – Germany, Netherlands, France, Spain but also Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine where a lot of our students are based, countries like Thailand which were not covered in the first list. So we are expanding the list to more countries with concentrations of Indian citizens who are stranded and the idea is to bring them back," the person said.

The evacuation is seen as one of the most extensive India has ever carried out and possibly beating its own previous record of 177,000 airlifted from Iraq and Kuwait in the 1990s. Currently, a total number of 67,833 requests for repatriation had been registered with students being the largest group making the request, the person said. They constituted 34% or 22,470 of the total. The second largest group was that of migrant workers who made up 30% or 15,815 of the total. The third largest category was of short-term visa holders who were faced with the prospect of the expiry of visas, the person said. Those faced with medical emergency or seeking treatment for terminal illness, tourists stranded abroad, pregnant women and the elderly and those who required to return due to death of a family member were the others who had put in requests, the person said.

Statewise, the maximum number of requests for repatriation had come in from Keralites with 25,246 people seeking help, the person said. Tamil Nadu with 6,617 requests, Maharashtra with 4,341, Uttar Pradesh with 3,715, Rajasthan with 3,320, Telangana with 2,796, Karnataka with 2,786, Andhra Pradesh with 2,445, Gujarat with 2,330 and Delhi with 2,232 made up the list, the person said.

Briefing reporters on the evacuation exercise that started on Thursday, the person said that the airlift by Air India has to be a “self sustaining" process while not being a profit making operation. “In the past, there have been evacuations from conflicts zones under emergency conditions," the person said drawing a distinction with the current situation where Indians are stranded in countries across the world due to the covid-19 pandemic.

On the current phase of the Vande Bharat operation that started on 7 May and expected to be completed by 15 May, the person said a total number of 64 flights carrying approximately 15,000 returnees from 12 countries were expected to land at 14 airports across India. Four flights had already landed – one from Abu Dhabi, another from Dubai, a third from Singapore and the fourth from Dhaka. These flights ferried 765 people to Kochi, Kozhikode, New Delhi and Srinagar, the person said. All the passengers coming in from the UAE underwent rapid anti-body tests before departure.

In all, 27 flights would be ferrying people from the Gulf countries during the first week, the person said. These include 11 flights from the UAE including two that came in on Thursday, five flights each from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and two each from Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

From India’s immediate neighbourhood, there would be six more flights coming in with students from Bangladesh besides the one the landed on Friday in Srinagar with students, the person said. These other flights will land in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai besides Srinagar, the person said.

From Southeast Asia, there would be 14 flights coming in this week, five from Singapore including the one that landed on Friday, another five from the Philippines and four from Malaysia.

Besides this, there would be 14 flights coming in from the US and the UK this week, the person said. The flights from the US will originate from New York, Washington, Chicago and San Francisco, the person said.

The Indian Navy too was bringing in some Indians stranded in the Maldives with one of its ships, INS Jalashwa leaving Male on Friday and scheduled to arrive in Kochi with approximately 700 passengers on board, the person said. A second ship, the INS Magar, is expected to set sail from Male with 200 returnees on 10 May and reach Kochi on May 12. “Depending upon requirements, both ships will make another journey from Male to Tuticorin subsequently," the person said.

