Wishes from across the world poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday today. From UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, world leaders wished Modi.

Johnson extended his greetings to PM Modi and expressed hope to meet him soon.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson said, "Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon."

Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 17, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin also wished PM Modi and lauded his personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between India and Russia.

In a letter to Modi, Putin said, "Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birth anniversary."

Praising Modi, Putin said his activity as India's head of the government has earned him the well-deserved respect of compatriots and high international prestige. "Under your leadership India is successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development," he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated India's prime minister on his 70th birthday and said that the two leaders have succeeded in consolidating even further the traditionally good relations between India and Germany.

"I am happy to take this opportunity to thank you for our trustful and constructive cooperation. Together with over the past years we have succeeded in consolidating even further the traditionally good relations between India and Germany. I have fond memories, for example, our meeting last November at the Indo-Gennan intergovernmental consultations," Merkel wrote in a letter shared by Prime minister's Modi Office.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greetings to the Indian prime minister.

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the prime minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi is loved by everyone. The prime minister, he said, connected deprived sections of the society with mainstream of development.

Shah said Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and is laying the foundation of strong and self-reliant India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.

"He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life," Singh said.

The ruling BJP celebrates Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' and organises public welfare activities across the country for a week.

