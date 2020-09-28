'Virtual selling, learning, networking have become more important'

I don’t think it was a conscious effort but politicians are also professionals and they do want to talk to the professional community. Irrespective of members, our mission is clear and it applies to all members. There are guidelines, there are terms and conditions and policies. So, there is no political discussion, per se. But as a professional member, you want to share your vision of what you want to do for India — that is welcome. The underlying thing is that we need to maintain trust with our members. We don’t want to solve everything. We are a professional community and we will solve for the professional needs.