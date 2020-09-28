As massive protests erupt against farm bills in Karnataka , Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday assured farmers that no injustice will happen to them. “No injustice will happen to the farmer when I am here as the CM. These acts are for the benefits of farmers. The farmer can sell his crop wherever he wants," the Karnataka CM said.

Addressing a press conference, Yediyurappa said, “Farmer organisations are protesting today against APMC and land reforms Act. I spoke to leaders of farmers associations about the acts and facts of it. But they had decided earlier that protest will happen."

The CM further added that they were not willing to discuss the amendment, when called to discuss the farm bill.

The Karnataka CM said, “It's my crop, my right. They can sell agricultural produce anywhere in India. APMC is not shut. It will remain open. Farmers can still go to APMC as well. There is freedom for anything. I request the farmers not to heed to false perception. Please give it 6 months or a year and see how it goes."

“Being a farmer's son, I am on the farmers' side. These amendments have been brought after long discussions," Yediyurappa added.

A state-wide 6 am to 6 pm bandh is being observed in Karnataka today by various farmers’ organisations in protest against the amendments to the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) and land reforms acts introduced by the Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state.

Pro-farmer organisations backed by a number of other social and political outfits are staging protests across Karnataka over the amendments to the APMC and Land Reforms Act.

Karnataka: Indian National Trade Union Congress & Left parties protest against central & state govts in Hubli. Visuals from Chennamma Circle.



Farmers' orgs have called a statewide bandh today against #FarmBills (now laws), land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC & labour laws

State police have detained workers of Congress, JD(S) and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), who were protesting in Madikeri of Kodagu district.

Karnataka: Police detain workers of Congress, JD(S) & SDPI, who were protesting in Madikeri of Kodagu district today, amid statewide protest.



Farmers' orgs have called statewide bandh today against #FarmBills (now laws), land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC & labour laws.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has also asked the Karnataka Chief Minister to ‘ban’ and ‘banish’ the anti farmer-labourer mindset.

On Saturday, despite the stiff opposition, the Karnataka government was successful in getting the APMC bill and also the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill passed in the assembly. While the amendments to land reform act liberalises farmland ownership, the APMC bill curtails the powers of local agricultural produce marketing committees (APMCs) and allows private individuals to start agricultural trading, if they hold a permanent account number (PAN).

